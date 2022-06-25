2023: Kwankwaso, Fayose Visit Wike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso on Friday visited Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt.

Although, the meeting’s purpose is yet unclear it is likely connected to the 2023 general elections.

Also present at the meeting was former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

African Examiner writes that Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party had also visited Wike few days ago.