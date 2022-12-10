2023: Makeup Your Minds And Vote For Me, Tinubu Tells Undecided Nigerians

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Bola Tinubu has asked undecided Nigerians to back his presidential bid, maintaining that he is the best to lead the nation.

“I want to hurry them and I appeal to them to get their PVC ready and vote for me. I am not campaigning for any other person but for myself and my party,” the former Lagos state governor said. “That is what I want. If you have not made up your mind, please, do so!”

One of his major points during the session centred on education, saying he would employ more teachers and also introduce student loans.

“The education system is to change. We would overhaul it and tinker with some areas with the philosophy that no one would be left behind,” Tinubu said.

“There will be student loans for all. We are going to reform the Almajiri system. We are equally going to build more schools, recruit more teachers and train them.”

He also promised to make his government youth-friendly and all-inclusive.

“Youths are the greatest asset of tomorrow,” Tinubu added.

“Youths can even develop technological languages on their own and make a better 21st-century approach to governance in Nigeria,” he said.