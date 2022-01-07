2023: Nigeria‘ll Breakdown If Northerner Replaces President Buhari – Mbaka

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, has stated that the country may come to an end if the north keeps power in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Mbaka, disclosed this in a sermon at the adoration ground in Enugu State, as he cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari against planning to hand over power to the north.

The clergy enjoined the north to forget about power in the coming political era and there is a disaster if the north tries to impose the next President on Nigerians.

He said: “The issue of after Buhari, the North should lead again, President Buhari should better plan well and hand over to the South, but if the north wants to take over, this country will collapse.

“There may be no Nigeria again if the President, because of whatever, tries to hand over power back to the north. After Buhari, the Northerners should forget about leadership in this coming political era.

If they try to make a northerner next President, disaster will happen, going forward will be impossible, going back will be a dream. Anyhow they want to do the political maneuvering; they should make sure that justice prevails.

“The spirit of the Lord has asked me to say this because they have what it takes to plant a northerner. Buhari should remember that Nigerians trusted him when he came in and he should remember that one day, he is leaving that place.”