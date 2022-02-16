2023: Obasanjo, Ango Abdullahi Strategize Ahead Of Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, and the Convener, Northern Elders Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, have met to discuss concerning issues bordering on Nigeria’s wellbeing, and also plan on the success and possible outcome of 2023 general elections.

This was disclosed in a statement by Obasanjo’s Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi on Wednesday.

The statement quoted Abdullahi saying that the country needed good tidings from the 2023 elections, which led to the need to strategize, during the meeting with Obasanjo in Abeokuta on Tuesday evening.

Accompanied by the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT), Coalition of Northern Groups, Nastura Ashir Shariff, and the group’s Director, Action and Mobilization, Aminu Adam, Abdullahi stated that they were on the same page with the former president on issues discussed during the meeting that lasted two hours.

He stated that despite their ages, they could still contribute to the society and the country, hence, “my coming to see him. I don’t want to stay away from him for so many months or years without seeing him, especially at this period.

“So, I’m visiting him to say hello and get a briefing from him on how I feel about the nation. We also briefed him on how we feel about the nation. We compare some notes and we agreed on some grounds.”