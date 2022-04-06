2023: Ohaneze Condemns PDP’s Ditching Zoning, Says It’s Political Suicide

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Igbo umbrella body, the Ohaneze Ndigbo, has condemned in its entirety the opposition Peoples Democratic party’s decision to throw it’s presidential ticket open to all zones, describing the action as a political suicide.

President General of the body World Wide, Ambassador (Prof.) George Obiozor made the condemnation in a press statement made available to African Examiner on Wednesday in Enugu buy its Spokesman Chief Alex Chiedozie Ogbonnia.

Reacting to the decision of the Governor Ortom-led PDP committee on zoning of the office of the presidential ticket,

Obiozor wondered why the PDP has decided to jettison zoning when it is the turn of the South and particularly the South East of Nigeria.

He said “For purpose of clarity, rotation and zoning principle was engrained into the PDP party’s Constitution in 2009.

“Article 7 (2) (c) of the PDP Constitution states: ‘In pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness, the party shall adhere to the policy of rotation and zoning of party and public elective offices, and it shall be enforced by the appropriate executive committee at all levels.

“Obiozor deplored the unconscionable shifting of the goal post at the middle of the game, saying such unscrupulous violation of the zoning principle that has been well entrenched in the PDP constitution simply changes the rules of the game in order to deprive Ndigbo the opportunity to produce a president for Nigeria.

According to the Ohaneze Boss, “it is a political blunder and betrayal given what Ndigbo have suffered in our own country and most recently for supporting the PDP.

“Obiozor adds that history has never been kind to betrayers and the treacherous. The machinations and conspiracies to deny Ndigbo their due place in Nigeria is an ingratitude that daily cries to God.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide reiterates the position of the Southern and Middle Belt Leadership Forum led by Chief E .K Clark that any party that does not zone it presidential ticket to the South should not expect the support of the Middle Belt and the entire South.

“It is therefore’ curious that the PDP should commit political hara-kiri at a time it is struggling for a fresh air.

The organization said “It is unfortunate that the PDP glamourizes inordinate ambitions; any political ambition that undermines nation building should be checkmated. One of the roles of a political party in a democracy is nation building and for the PDP to shirk its responsibilities is an unfortunate path to Golgotha.

“Let it be known that it runs contrary to the indomitable Igbo spirit to swallow any form of indignity, disdain or condescension from anybody or group.

“It is therefore; highly inconceivable that the Igbo will validate a party or group that runs roughshod over its sensibilities.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there is hardly any society that can develop amidst crises.

Development is a product, an effect that arises from peace, unity and national coherence. On the other hand, the basics of peace, unity and sustainable national development is justice, equity and human dignity.

“In order words, to expect sustainable economic development rooted in injustice is mere shadow chasing.

“This is an irrepressible scientific, philosophical, historical and moral assertion that may be ignored at one’s peril.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide urges all the Igbo presidential aspirants to remain focused and undaunted because of the PDP shenanigans. This is because history will always vindicate the just.