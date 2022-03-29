Train Attack: Manifest Reveals 8 Dead, 26 Injured, Many Missing – KDSG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The passenger manifest for the ill-fated Kaduna-bound train indicated that of the 362 people that boarded the train, eight people lost their lives, 26 passengers were injured, while some are still unaccounted for.

This information is contained in a statement issued Tuesday by Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan.

He said the manifest of the train service AK9, attacked by terrorist on Monday, was obtained from the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC).

Aruwan, who said search operation was continuing, explained that the list did not include NRC staff and security officials who were on board.

According to him, the manifest reveals that 398 passengers bought tickets for the trip, but 362 were validated as having boarded the train through the recognised turnstile.

“Security agencies have reported that eight bodies were recovered and 26 persons were injured during the attack.

“Investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the status of the passengers who were on board the train and remain unaccounted for at the time of this update.

“Search operations are also being sustained.

“Citizens who wish to make inquiries are requested to contact the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency on the phone line 09088923398,” Aruwan said.

The Commissioner said further updates will be communicated to the public.

NAN