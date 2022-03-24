2023: Southeast Should Forget Elections – Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Lawyer of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Aloy Ejimakor, has tasked politicians in the southeast to stop their ambition to run for political offices in the 2023 general elections.

Ejimakor made this known in a tweet on his Twitter handle, saying that citizens of the geopolitical zone should concentrate on restoring peace in the region.

According to him, if the security situation does not gain the necessary attention from the leaders, there would be nobody to vote during the elections.

He said, “Dear #Ndigbo, especially the politicians: Why are you talking about the 2023 elections & not the rising violence & injustice in Southeast?

“Plus the militarization of the South East? Who will vote for you? The thousands that are either in jail or dead? #MNK.”