2023: The Youths Are Coming – Ambode

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has enjoined Nigerian youths to register and get their permanent voter cards (PVCs) so that they can vote in the 2023 elections.

Ambode disclosed this in a statement shared on his verified social media platforms on Tuesday, saying that power is in the hands of the youth.

He heaped praises on his supporters for the “overwhelming endorsement” over his “modest contributions” to the growth of Lagos.

“After all we have been through, God has been faithful. Thank you for the overwhelming endorsement of our modest contributions to the growth of Lagos,” he said.

“It can only get better for Lagos, and indeed Nigeria. The youths are coming.

“The power is in their hands. Go and get your Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ready. Your future is NOW!”