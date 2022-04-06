2023: Von DG, Okechukwu Blasts PDP For Jettisoning Zoning

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Osita Okechukwu has mocked the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for jettisoning the zoning of its presidential ticket, saying its akin to buying vehicle with the name tag, ‘No refund after payment’.

The APC Chieftain who is also the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) said by jettisoning zoning convention that the main opposition party has violently breached its own constitution and the national convention which governed our 4th Republic.

He further opined that by discarding zoning, PDP has shot itself on foot and put itself in harm’s way, thus endangering internal democracy, national unity and abandoned its original stronghold, the southern belt.

“Accordingly, by jettisoning the zoning convention PDP has purchased vehicle tagged, “No refund after Payment”. The Bazaar Carnival stage in the next few weeks has branded PDP’s vehicle No Refund after Payment.”

Okechukwu spoke while reacting to the news that , PDP has thrown open to all the geopolitical zones, in the country for the contest for its presidential ticket.

Answering questions from Newsmen Wednesday, Okechukwu noted that the latest decision taking by the PDP would expose its presidential aspirants to extortion by party members, who are fully aware that there is no refund in money politics.

Asked why he tagged PDP’s new vehicle, “No refund after payment”? Okechukwu retorted, “Firstly, PDP has shot itself on the foot, has breached its own constitution and the golden zoning convention governing our 4th Republic; hence endangering its internal party democracy and national unity.

“In addition by this singular unforced error of selfishness, PDP has thrown away the baby and the bath water.”

“Secondly, and most importantly, PDP by jettisoning the zoning of president has abandoned the Southern belt which is its original stronghold. Especially now that APC has patriotically zoned the presidency to the Southern belt.”

Thirdly, PDP has committed error of judgment by banking on northern voters; forgetting the sophistication of Northern Voters, who voted MKO Abiola against Bashir Tofa and who voted Chief Olusegun Obasanjo when Yorubas did not vote for him in 1999.

“They are gambling with the wrong horse, Northerners, and Nigeria in general need is healing, unity and peace.

Speaking further, Okechukwu said PDP has opened the Pandora’s box of Stomach Infrastructure, by exposing her presidential aspirants to “money bags-rat race”, a scenario where members with full knowledge that there is no refund after payment will swoop and milk the aspirants dry.

According to him, in the absence of a father figure like President Buhari in the fold of PDP, the outcome and huge crack in jettisoning zoning convention is unimaginable, therefore PDP’s center can no longer hold.

Reminded that PDP has top figures like IBB and Obasanjo, Okechukwu quipped, “The Generals are operating from outside the ring, they don’t have the much needed political clout to wipe anyone into line.”

Okechukwu summed up by noting that Nigerian voters definitely will pay PDP in its own coins as was the case in 2015 when they flouted the zoning convention