2023: Why Atiku Was Invited By UK Govt – Campaign Council

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Director, Strategic Communications of PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation Otunba Dele Momodu, in a terse message yesterday, described Atiku as the leading candidate in the February presidential election.

He added that “an internal source is quoted saying an internal poll by the British government shows AA (Atiku Abubakar) as the leading candidate and the possibility of working together for a more effective post-Brexit world which promises to be a win-win for both countries.

“This is especially imperative as the UK seeks to improve and increase trade partnership with Nigeria.”

According to Mr Momodu, the PDP Presidential rallies will resume later this week in Kogi state.

While thanking the Nigerian media for the kind coverage of the meeting between Atiku and the British authorities in London, Mr Momodu used the opportunity to correct the impression that the invitation was based on the PDP’s knowledge of an internal polling by the British government.

“We are not aware of any such polling. It is a tradition for foreign governments to seek an audience with leading candidates in a forthcoming election and this is not an exception.

The two mainstream political parties in Nigeria are PDP and APC and we are truly honored by this invitation,” the PDP chieftain stressed.