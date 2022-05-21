2023: Why Nigeria’s Next President Must Pay Attention To Restructuring – Tambuwal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Governor of Sokoto State and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential aspirant, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, stated that the next president of Nigeria must pay attention to the call for restructuring, devolution of power and fiscal federalism by Nigerians.

Tambuwal disclosed this on Friday in Asaba when he addressed the PDP delegates, saying that without looking into the issue of restructuring and other constitutional amendments the country cannot go forward.

He said: “I believe that the next President of Nigeria should pay attention to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians for restructuring.

“I believe that to arrest the degenerating issue of insecurity in this country, we must revisit the issue of state police and strengthen the security architecture of communities and the state level to ensure lasting peace in the country.”

The former House of Representatives Speaker also disclosed that he understood all the issues the country is facing. He assured Nigerians that he would work with the necessary stakeholders to solve and find solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

“We must have a President of Nigeria that can speak to Nigerians, that can engage and discuss and find solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

“So I assure you by the grace of God when we get the mandate of our party, and we eventually win the elections, it’s going to be a partnership between the federating units and the Federal Government at the centre.

“All of these we can achieve if we have a President who understands the constitution and have friends across the country to deliver the dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“I am the youngest among the aspirants in the PDP and I appeal to our leaders and delegates to consider me to change the narrative for our dear country,” Tambuwal stated.