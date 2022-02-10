2023: Why Tambuwal Should Be Nigeria’s Next President – Bafarawa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, has drummed his support for the present governor of the State, Aminu Tambuwal to become Nigeria’s president under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

According to Bafarawa, the political antecedents of Tambuwal and his ability to coordinate people gives him an added advantage over other PDP’s flag bearer.

He spoke during Tambuwal’s ongoing consultations aimed at becoming PDP’s presidential candidate in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

Bafarawa said being a lawyer and a former Speaker of the House of Representatives makes Tambuwal more qualified to become PDP’s presidential candidate.

He pointed out that Tambuwal would fit into all arms of government if given the opportunity to rule Nigeria.

“Tambuwal was not only a legislator but also a lawyer by profession, meaning that he fits into the judiciary and at the same time, today he is a sitting governor serving his second term.

“This is to tell you that Tambuwal fits into all the three arms of government. Therefore, he is more credible for the presidential ticket.

“That’s why we are here to take him to where we want him to be, not where he wants to be,” Bafarawa said.

Under the PDP, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, ex-SGF, Anyim Pius Anyim, Dele Momodu of Ovation Magazine have also signified interest to run for the presidency in 2023.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar is yet to declare his intentions.