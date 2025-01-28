2025 AFCON Draw: Nigeria To Battle Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria will battle Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania in the group phase of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was confirmed at the end of a colourful ceremony at the Mohamed V Theatre in Rabat on Monday.

With the draw concluded, the Super Eagles now have just 11 months to prepare for the 35th AFCON finals, with the tournament scheduled to hold between Dec. 21 to Jan. 18, 2026.

The three-time champions must navigate Group C that also houses Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles, the Cranes of Uganda and the Taifa Stars of Tanzania.

The Eagles are expected to open their campaign with a game against the Taifa Stars.

As hosts of the AFCON for the first time ever, in 1980, the Eagles battled the Taifa Stars in the tournament opening match.

The Tanzanian team was complete with their highly-rated team captain Leodegar Tenga and the enigmatic goalkeeper Jona Pondamali.

Nigeria won 3-1 and went ahead to win their first continental title.

Then, 20 years later, as co-hosts (with Ghana), Nigeria played Tunisia in their first match of the tournament, beating the Carthage Eagles 4-2 in Lagos.

The Eagles went all the way to the final, losing to Cameroon only after a penalty shootout.

The Carthage Eagles pipped the Super Eagles by a lone goal in the Round of 16 at the finals in Cameroon, three years ago, to end the sweet run of the three-time champions.

Uganda have always proved a tough nut to crack for Nigeria, including a 2-1 win over the Eagles at the 1978 finals in Ghana that condemned Nigeria to the third-place match.

Nigeria won that third-place match after Tunisia abandoned the match in the 42nd minute.

Hosts and 1976 winners Morocco are drawn in Group A alongside 2012 champions Zambia, 1972 runners-up Mali and Comoros that will be playing in only their second championship.

Cup holders Cote d’Ivoire are in Group F and must negotiate a tricky pool that also has five-time champions Cameroon, Gabon and Mozambique

Seven-time winners Egypt are at war with 1996 hosts and champions South Africa, Angola and Zimbabwe in Group B, which somewhat looks like the “group of death”.

Senegal who are the 2021 winners are at loggerheads with two-time winners Democratic Republic of Congo, Benin Republic and Botswana in Group D, while 1990 and 2019 winners Algeria will confront Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea and Sudan in Group E.

Full Draw

GROUP A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

GROUP B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

GROUP C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

GROUP D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin Republic, Botswana

GROUP E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

GROUP F: Cote d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique. (NAN)