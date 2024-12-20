2025 Budget: CSO Heaps Praises On Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN), a civil society organisation (CSO), has applauded President Bola Tinubu’s 2025 budget proposal, saying that it is a “bold and visionary document” that will restore hope to Nigerians.

President Tinubu on Wednesday, presented N49.7 trillion for 2025 to the national assembly.

In the budget, the president projected that inflation would reduce from its current rate of 34.6 percent to 15 percent in 2025 and the exchange rate would also improve from approximately N1,700 per US dollar to N1,500.

Also, the budget allocated N3.52 trillion to education and healthcare, getting N2.48 trillion.

Reacting, Opialu Fabian, secretary general of RHAN, stated that the trajectory of the budget shows the willingness of President Tinubu in addressing the country’s economic challenges, particularly inflation.

He said: “We are very convinced that the 2025 budget is a bold and visionary document that seeks to restore hope to the Nigerian people and guide the country towards a path of sustainable growth and prosperity.

“The allocation of resources to critical sectors such as defence, infrastructure, health, education, and social welfare reflects a comprehensive approach to governance that is both pragmatic and forward-thinking.

“Through these efforts, the Asiwaju administration is not only addressing the immediate needs of the population but also laying the groundwork for a better and more prosperous future for all Nigerians.

“We, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network, stand in full support of the President’s commitments, and we call on all Nigerians to rally behind this noble vision for a better and brighter future.

“We need to understand that it is our collective responsibility to ensure the success of this ambitious agenda through active participation in the economic and social programs outlined in the budget.

“Let us work together to ensure that the “Budget of restoration: Securing peace, and rebuilding prosperity” becomes a reality that will benefit not only this generation but also generations to come.”