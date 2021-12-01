Nigerian Govt Vows To Arrest Killers Of Two Police Officers In Anambra

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian government has described the recent killing of two police officers in Anambra State, Nigeria’s South-east as “barbaric and cannibalistic” .

The assailants filmed themselves as they were killing the officers and later circulated the clip on social media, the government said.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, in a statement on Monday, said the government would go after and bring to justice those responsible for the killing.

The statement which was issued by the minister’s media aide, Segun Adeyemi, identified the slain officers as Emmanuel Akubo and Rufai Adamu, both of them inspectors.

A third officer, Francis Idoko, an assistant superintendent of police, who was abducted with the others is still missing.

Mr Mohammed said ESN, an armed wing of the pro-Biafra group, IPOB, was responsible for the killing.

He specifically said an ESN leader named Chinonso Okafor, otherwise known as Temple, gave instruction for the abduction of the officers and that the leader of the team that carried out the killing is known as ‘Gentle’.

“Chinonso Okafor, the most influential commander of ESN in charge of Imo and Anambra States, as well as ‘Gentle’ and all those who perpetrated the abhorrent act will be made to face swift and sure justice,” Mr Mohammed said.

Mr Mohammed said the targeting and killing of security agents, under any guise, is a direct attack on the state and will not be tolerated.

IPOB’s continued attacks on security agents, he said, contradicts the calls by certain people for a political solution to the “IPOB issue”.

The statement said the minister “wondered why those making such calls have yet to condemn the appalling murder of serving police officers”.

“The Minister paid tribute to the officers, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of their fatherland, as well as all security agents who are serving the nation to the best of their ability in a most difficult moment.

“He also condoled with the families of the slain officers, praying that God will comfort and strengthen them,” the statement added.