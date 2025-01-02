2025: I’m Targeting Tyson Fury – Anthony Joshua

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Anthony Joshua, Nigerian born British professional boxer, says his target in 2025 is to beat Tyson Fury and become a three-time world heavyweight champion.

Joshua spoke with State House Correspondents after a visit to President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday in Lagos.

On his chances of beating Fury, he said: “We’ll see, let’s get in the ring. Only God knows, but for me, we’ll see in the future.”

The boxer said he was hungry for more success and would work harder to achieve his target.

“Time is of the essence, time is limited. So, I just want to put in more work.

“In 2024, when I look back, I believe I could have done more and I have another chance in 2025 to do more.

“I’m going to make sure that I take every opportunity that comes my way,” he said

He said the chances of becoming a three-time world heavyweight champion were not over yet.

He said he should have won his last match against Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on Sept. 23, 2024, but didn’t.

“I’m going to go again. Ups and downs, they happen.

“To some people it is always up. My life is up and down, so I got to get used to the turbulent times and keep riding the wave.

“I can’t stop now, I have to keep going until I reach my destination.”

Joshua said he felt good energy during his visit to President Tinubu.

“I got to meet His Excellency. They did an amazing job at hosting me and my family today.

“I get to see how the country is organised and run, and have big plans for the future,” he said. (NAN)