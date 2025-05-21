2025 UTME: No Conspiracy Against Eastern Part Of Nigeria — JAMB Registrar

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has refuted claims that the technical glitch recorded in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, was part of a plans against the eastern part of the country.

The African Examiner recalls that the technical glitch disturbed the five states of the South-East zone and Lagos, and many alleged that the Board intentionally compromised the results of South-East candidates.

Oloyede, reacting, debunked the speculations during a meeting with the management of the board ahead of the release of results of the rescheduled UTME examination on Wednesday.

He also disclosed that the death of a candidate due to the result of the examination was regrettable, and the meeting observed a minute of silence in honour of the student.

According to Oloyede, it wasn’t intentional to undermine students from the South-East due to the fact that every candidate in the country should get equal opportunities.



This statement is coming on the heels of some lawmakers from the South-East zone, who are calling for the resignation of the JAMB’ Registrar because of the technical glitch that affected over 300,000 students.



The lawmakers from the South East, in a statement signed by the caucus leader, Igariwey Iduma Enwo, described the outcome of the examination as a “national shame”.



They said: “To this end, we call for the immediate suspension of those at the commanding heights of JAMB’s digital operations and examination logistics.



“The registrar of JAMB is said to be a good man, but then, leadership must carry consequences. We, therefore, call on the Registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, to do the needful by resigning his appointment to pave the way for a thorough examination and remediation of the root causes of this national shame.



“That’s the way to go in any civilised democracy, and we expect no less.”