2027: ADC Can Defeat Tinubu With Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai, Others — Dele Momodu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has said the party has the capacity to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election if it builds a strong coalition of influential political figures.

Momodu stated this on Thursday during an interview on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, where he argued that the ADC could “topple” the All Progressives Congress (APC) with the combined strength of leaders such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s Peter Obi, former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, former Rivers State governor Rotimi Amaechi, and former Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal.

According to him, opposition unity will be crucial ahead of 2027, warning against internal divisions and rigid positions over candidate selection.

“There will always be hardliners in politics. It’s a matter of principle and strategy,” Momodu said. “At this stage, nobody should say it’s only my candidate. We must not allow it to become acrimonious, because that is exactly what the ruling party wants, that we won’t be able to agree.”

Momodu disclosed that he had engaged Peter Obi both privately and publicly, stressing that political alliances must be built around collective strength rather than personal ambition.

He added that, from a strategic standpoint, Atiku Abubakar remains a strong contender due to his experience and national exposure.

“If I wanted a candidate, my candidate would be Atiku, on matters of strategy, exposure, and experience. In times of tribulation, you run to the elders of the house for wisdom,” he said.

The ADC chieftain noted that the party boasts a deep pool of political heavyweights capable of mobilising support nationwide, insisting that the focus should not be on any single individual.

“We have a rich and robust line-up in ADC, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, Amaechi so for me, it’s not about one man,” he said.

Momodu further pointed out that two of the top three candidates from the 2023 presidential election, Atiku and Obi, are already associated with the ADC’s emerging coalition, arguing that this gives the party a strong electoral advantage.

“The top three candidates in the last election, ADC already parades two of them. That alone should tell us that, if we manage ourselves very well, we already have the overwhelming votes to defeat the APC,” he said.

Dismissing claims that Tinubu is unbeatable, Momodu stressed the importance of vigilance and credible candidates capable of challenging the ruling party on its own turf.

“APC is one position. I don’t know why people think it’s impossible to remove Asiwaju,” he said. “As long as we give INEC close marking and present candidates with the firepower to challenge the APC, victory is possible.”