2027: I Have No Presidential Ambition –Yahaya Bello

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Friday said he won’t contest against President Bola Tinubu in 2027 because he has no presidential ambition.

In a statement signed by Michael Ohiare, his Media Director, Bello expressed surprise and shock over a video post of his 2022 rally, claiming he had started campaigning against President Tinubu for 2027.

The statement read, “While we state categorically, that our principal, Bello, has no 2027 presidential ambition, we want to also stress his unflinching commitment to the re-election of President Tinubu come 2027.

“The indices cannot lie. The President and his team have done exceedingly well for the country, despite global challenges. On merit, he deserves the support of well meaning Nigerians.

“Nigerians should disregard the mischievous post insinuating a fresh presidential support rally as what it is – a senseless post by a confused, witless mind

“The fabricators forgot that the 2022 dates are boldly written on the banners on display. Yet, they expect reasonable people not to see this as the handiwork of detractors. ” he said.

Ohiare described the post as a “senseless post” by mischief makers, who have no other job than to fabricate falsehood and disseminate same to mislead unsuspecting Nigerians.

According to him, the fabricators have tried so hard in their “bring-him-down-at-all-costs” mission against Bello but have always failed woefully.

The director stated that it was not the first time detractors and their co-travellers would fly absolute falsehood with the aim of setting the former governor against President Tinubu.

“But this latest slant of reposting a 2022 rally afresh and insinuating that it is just happening, connotes nothing but sheer mischief.

“Nigerians should be wary of witless persons who concoct stories without thinking, just to satisfy the interests of their paymasters, ” he said

He stressed that the post was out of a desperate bid to create a crisis where there is none.