2027: I will campaign For Remi Tinubu- Patience Jonathan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Patience Jonathan, former first lady, has stated that she will not be coming back to the presidential villa for another tenure.

Patience made this known while speaking at an event in Abuja on Saturday, as she assured support for Remi Tinubu, the present first lady, to return to the office after the 2027 elections.

It is worth recalling that Patience is the wife of former president Goodluck Jonathan, who was in office from 2010 to 2015 and there have been speculations that Jonathan might be in the race to contest for the presidency again in 2027.

Patience stated that she would campaign for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election because the first lady is a “friend”.

“I believe in one president. I believe in turn-by-turn. When it’s your turn, I will support you. When it’s not your turn, step back—so that the country can move forward,” the former first lady said.

“I didn’t just know her (Senator Oluremi Tinubu) just because she’s the First Lady, no. We worked together. We worked as a group.

“We are groups. We worked when I was a deputy governor’s wife. We worked when I was a governor’s wife. I know her. I talked with Oluremi. Even when my husband was the vice president, Oluremi stood with her husband and supported us during our first election. They supported us. So, for me, I have a conscience. I cannot abandon my friend, whether you like it or not.

“Because, you see, this is turn by turn. Today is my turn—I will go. Tomorrow, it will be another person’s turn—then we go. And when we go, will we still meet? Where will we meet? I don’t know.

“I stand by my friend. My friend is great. I told her I would campaign with her. I’m not denying her. I’m not running. I’m not going back to the villa. If you call me, I will not go.

“I say it every day. Don’t you like how young I look? People say, ‘Mama, you are young, you are young!’ It is because I have rest of mind, yes. I don’t want to go there — let my friend be there. Let me also ‘wahala’ her the way she used to ‘wahala’ me when I was there! Let me also tease her. And until she comes out, she will be young. But for now, she won’t be young. ”