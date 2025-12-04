2027: Only Atiku Strong Enough to Challenge Tinubu –Momodu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar remains the only opposition figure fully prepared to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Momodu criticised the opposition for failing to unite or develop a coherent strategy ahead of the polls, insisting that many aspirants underestimate the scale of the task before them.

In a post on Facebook, the veteran journalist said the opposition appears unprepared despite the election being just a year away.

“I often wonder how some opposition presidential aspirants can think of knocking out President Bola Tinubu in 2027 when they have not even come together to agree on a common strategy,” he wrote.

He stressed that contesting for the nation’s highest office is not “child’s play,” noting that Atiku, now making his seventh attempt, remains the only aspirant showing the seriousness required to defeat an incumbent.

“The only opposition leader who is meticulously and practically pursuing his dreams and seems to understand what it takes to be competitive is Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,” he said.

Momodu added that defeating a “ruthless competitor” like Tinubu would require far more than online popularity. According to him, it demands vast financial resources, nationwide political structures, religious balance, and broad ethnic support.

He concluded that most opposition figures either lack the will to fight or have resigned themselves to another Tinubu term.

“As for me and my house, many of the opposition figures are just not ready. It is either they’ve given up on their dreams, or they don’t mind Tinubu continuing with this charade of a government,” he writes.