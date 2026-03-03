2027 Polls Won’t Be Flawless, INEC Warns Nigerian

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, has warned that the 2027 general elections may not be “100 per cent perfect,” but assured Nigerians that the commission has the capacity to electronically transmit results.

Amupitan spoke on Sunday during the Citizens’ Town Hall programme tagged ‘Electoral Act 2026: What it means for your votes and the 2027 elections’. The live debate was anchored by Seun Okinbaloye and Samson Itodo.

He appealed to Nigerians to manage their expectations, saying INEC would strive to conduct its best election yet, but perfection cannot be guaranteed.

“We will try our best to give Nigerians the best election possible. However, we may not achieve a 100 per cent perfect election for now,” he said.

On electronic transmission of results, the INEC chairman insisted the commission has the capacity to transmit results in 2027. He explained that the main challenge is not the transmission itself but achieving real-time uploads in remote areas with poor network coverage.

He cited the recent FCT Area Council election as an example, noting that results from Kabi ward in Kuje area council were delayed due to difficult terrain and communication challenges. According to him, officials could not be reached by phone after entering the area, and the results were only collated the following day.

Amupitan said logistics remain critical to credible elections, warning that any failure in logistics could affect public confidence. He admitted that the FCT poll experienced some logistical and human errors but said the commission is already working to address them.

Despite the challenges, he expressed optimism that the 2027 elections would be an improvement on previous polls, citing increased voter awareness and growing public demand for accountability.

Meanwhile, INEC has begun reviewing its regulations and guidelines for political parties to align them with the Electoral Act 2026. The commission said the review aims to strengthen party oversight, reduce pre-election disputes, and improve transparency.

The commission disclosed that a revised timetable has been issued for the 2027 elections. The Presidential and National Assembly elections will now hold on January 16, 2027, while Governorship and State Assembly elections are scheduled for February 6, 2027.

Political parties have also begun updating their membership records to comply with the new law. The Peoples Democratic Party and the African Democratic Congress have launched digital membership registration exercises nationwide. The ruling All Progressives Congress is also expected to resume its e-registration exercise.