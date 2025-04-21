2027 Presidency: North Will Unveil Position In Six Months’ Time – Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, former special adviser on political matters to Vice-President Kashim Shettima, has stated that the north may soon take a decisive stand on its political future if the grievances of the region continue to be ignored.

In a video circulating online, Baba-Ahmed, enjoined northerners to remain united and wary of “traitors” who are trying to weaken the region from within.

“The north will stand to defend herself, I swear to God,” he said.

“North should be very careful, and avoid traitor politicians and also avoid what might divide them.”

Reflecting on the era of Boko Haram attacks during the campaigns of former President Muhammadu Buhari, Baba-Ahmed reminisced on how both churches and mosques were bombed in an attempt to destabilise the region.

He called for unity among all northern groups, including Muslims, Christians, Fulani, Baju, and Mangu.

“You understand now, no politician will come and say, ‘where are the northerners, follow me’. Who are you?” he asked.

Baba-Ahmed stated that the region has grown more politically conscious after the eight years under Buhari and the present struggles under the present administration.

According to him, the north is now calling on leadership that truly understands and addresses its present issues.

“By God’s grace, in the next six months, the north will come out and tell their next direction,” he said.

“It’s left for the remaining Nigerians to either follow us, or we go alone. We know nobody will become president without the North.”

Baba-Ahmed also cautioned that any attempt to manipulate the process of the 2027 election could trigger dire consequences.

“Conducting a bad election in 2027 may lead to the end of Nigeria, I swear to God,” he said.