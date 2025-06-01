22 Kano Athletes Die In Road Accident After Sports Festival

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Tragedy struck on Saturday afternoon when a fatal road crash along the Kano–Kaduna highway claimed the lives of 22 people, according to officials from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).

The victims were said to be members of the Kano State contingent returning from the National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

The team had reportedly been on the road since Thursday night, immediately after the conclusion of the National Sports Festival.

One of the survivors, Ado Salisu, confirmed to journalists that the accident happened just hours before they were expected to arrive in Kano.

The incident, which occurred around 12:30 p.m. at Gadar Yankifi in Garun Malam Local Government Area, involved a Toyota Coaster Bus with registration number KN041 A17.

According to a press statement issued by the FRSC Kano Sector Command, the crash involved 32 occupants—31 male adults and one female adult. Of these, 22 individuals lost their lives at the scene, while the remaining passengers sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The injured victims, as well as the remains of the deceased, have been evacuated to Nasarawa Specialist Hospital in Kano,” said CRC Abdullahi Labaran, Public Relations Officer of the FRSC Kano Sector Command.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the crash was caused by factors yet to be fully confirmed, although authorities suspect over-speeding and possible driver fatigue or mechanical failure.

Sector Commander, Corps Commander MB Bature, expressed deep sorrow over the incident. “This is a heartbreaking loss of lives,” he said. “We mourn with the families of the deceased and pray for the quick recovery of those injured.”

Bature also used the opportunity to reiterate the FRSC’s ongoing commitment to road safety and accident prevention.

“We strongly warn drivers to desist from dangerous practices like over-speeding, overloading, and flouting traffic rules. These behaviors continue to cause avoidable tragedies on our roads,” he said.

In response to the incident, FRSC officials say they will intensify patrols and public enlightenment campaigns to sensitize motorists on safety practices.

“Road safety is a shared responsibility. Every road user must contribute to making our roads safer,” added CRC Labaran.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially released, pending notification of next of kin. Eyewitnesses at the scene described a chaotic aftermath, with passersby and first responders rushing to assist before emergency services arrived.

Authorities continue to investigate the exact cause of the accident.