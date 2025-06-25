31 Years After, FG Gifts Houses To 1994 Super Eagles Heroes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – After 31 years, the Federal Government has eventually fulfilled its three-decade-old promise of house allocations to members of the 1994 Super Eagles squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia.

This was announced in a statement posted on the ministry’s website on Wednesday.

One of the beneficiaries, former striker Efan Ekoku, was given an allocation letter for a house in Abuja.

Ekoku was represented at the brief ceremony by his niece, Lisa Jenifer Nwagbogun.

The Director and Head of Department, Public Building and Housing Development, Pemi Temitope, gave the letter on behalf of the Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

Temitope stated that the move was part of the government’s commitment to reward the patriotic service of the team, which brought glory to the country three decades ago.

Nwagbogun said, “I am deeply grateful to the Federal Government and the Ministry of Housing for fulfilling this long-standing pledge to my uncle. It is truly heartening to witness such commitment to integrity and follow-through.

“This gesture not only honours Mr. Efan Ekoku’s service but also restores faith in the value of public promises being kept.”

It is worth recalling that former President Muhammadu Buhari approved the implementation of the 1994 housing pledge in 2022, 28 years after it was first announced.

Housing units are given to members of the team in various states, while some, like Ekoku, got theirs in Abuja.