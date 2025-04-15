36th Enugu International Trade Fair Highly Successful, Says ECCIMA Boss

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Odeiga Jideonwo, President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), has said the 36th edition of the Enugu International Trade Fair is the most successful in recent time.

He stated this on Monday during the closing ceremony of the Fair, which kicked off April 4.

According to him, the fair success ranked past that of the 33rd, 34th and 35th fairs, while it opened more opportunities for businesses and services to grow and flourish in the country.

The ECCIMA boss hinted that registration for the next edition of the fair, which would commence March 20, 2026, had already begun, pointing out that those who register early would enjoy a 10 percent discount.

He said you can enjoy about a 10 percent discount on our early bird registration for the next edition of the fair which will last till Nov. 30, 2025.

He noted that the forthcoming fair would be better than the just concluded fair.

“The 3,000 Square metre premium indoor air conditioned pavilion will be completed before the coming fair. It will be completed precisely before August, 2025,” he said.

Highlights of the closing ceremony were the presentation of awards and certificates of participation to best performing participants and exhibitors.

Dangote Group was top on the list of the awardees as they got the Bronze Sponsorship Award, while CBN got the Bankers Bank Fair Award.