58-year-old Man Dies After 19-day Fast In Lagos

Tuesday, August 20th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Police Command in Lagos State has confirmed the death of a 58-year-old man (name undisclosed) who was said to have embarked on a 19-day fast.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said that the incident happened in the Alagbado axis of the state on Monday at about 6:00 am.

He said the deceased younger brother, whose name was not also mentioned, reported the incident at the Alagbado Police Division at about 7 pm on Monday.

According to him, the younger brother said his brother died while allegedly undergoing 19 days of dry fasting.

Hundeyin said, “No foul play suspected, family demands to convey the corpse for burial”.

