Abia Launches Crackdown On Cultism

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Abia Government has expressed concern over the growing incidences of cult-related disturbances in the state, describing the trend as dangerous and unacceptable.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Okey Kanu, made this known on Monday, while briefing newsmen at the Government House, Umuahia on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

Kanu said that security agencies had been directed to intensify operations against cult groups, whose actions threatened the peace and safety of law-abiding citizens.

He affirmed the present administration’s commitment to ensuring a secure environment for all citizens, stating that the government would spare no efforts at ridding Abia of cult violence.

On education, Kanu said that the government had initiated the retrofitting of the infrastructure at the Abia State College of Education Technical Arochukwu (ASCETA).

He described the pace of the renovation works at ASCETA as commendable.

He listed the key projects under reconstruction to include the college library, vocational education block, student hostels, the School of Technical Education, and internal road networks within the campus.

According to him, these upgrades are aimed at improving the institution’s learning environment and also part of preparations for the college’s forthcoming re-acquisition exercise.

Kanu reiterated the government’s determination to enhance educational infrastructure across the state, in line with its development agenda. (NAN)