Abuja Court Sentences Man To 3 Months Imprisonment for Attempting To Steal

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Grade I Area Court, Mpape, Abuja, on Monday sentenced an unemployed man, Aminu Ali to three months imprisonment for attempting to steal a car wash equipment.

The Judge, Salihu Ibrahim, sentenced Ali after he pleaded guilty to attempted theft.

Ibrahim, however, gave the convict an option of fine of N10,000.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, M.M. Augustine told the court that the convict and one other, now at large, conspired and trespassed into a compound where a car-wash business was being operated and attempted to steal the equipment.

Augustine said case was reported at the Garki Police Station by Mohammed Garba of Old CBN Quarters, Abuja.

He said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97, 348 and 95 of the Penal Code.

(NAN)

