Abuja Doctors Begin Indefinite Strike

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Resident doctors in Abuja on Monday commenced an indefinite strike over the failure of the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to address longstanding issues affecting doctors in the capital.

The President of the Association of Resident Doctors, Federal Capital Territory Administration (ARD-FCTA), Dr George Ebong, alongside other executive members, announced the strike during a press conference on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the association had issued a seven-day ultimatum on Aug. 28, urging the government to address urgent challenges in the FCT health sector. However, the ultimatum went unheeded.

A subsequent seven-day warning strike began on Sept. 8, with a threat to begin indefinite action if their demands remained unmet.

“After reassessing the demands presented to the management of FCT hospitals, the congress noted with deep disappointment that none have been met.

“This confirms our fears of chronic neglect of the healthcare system in the FCT,” said Ebong.

He stressed that the strike was not targeted at any individual, including the FCT Minister or the Health Services and Environment Secretary, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, but rather against systemic failure in the health sector.

“Our aim is for the government to meet our demands, both financial and non-financial.

“The government of FCTA has refused to listen. This congress has resolved to go on an indefinite strike starting today, Monday, Sept. 15, 2025.”

He said the key demands include the immediate payment of outstanding salaries, including those owed to 26 members who had not been paid for more than seven months.

“Commencement of recruitment of new doctors with clear, time-bound commitments by the end of 2025. Payment of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF).

“Stoppage of erroneous deductions and correction of irregular salary payments. Timely conversion and promotion of post-Part II Fellows to Consultant cadre.

“Payment of wage award arrears and CONMESS salary adjustments. Urgent renovation and upgrading of all FCTA hospitals.

“Immediate payment of 13 months’ hazard allowance arrears. Settlement of arrears owed to 2025 external residents.”

Ebong emphasised the urgency of those demands, warning that the strike would continue until the government demonstrated genuine commitment to resolve the crisis in the FCT health sector.