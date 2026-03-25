ADC Alliance Deepens as Obi Backs El-Rufai

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Peter Obi has described the detention and ongoing trial of Nasir El-Rufai as political persecution, saying the former Kaduna governor should not be treated like a fugitive.

Obi made the remarks in Kaduna during a stakeholders’ meeting of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), where he stressed that El-Rufai returned to the country voluntarily from Egypt, yet was handled in a manner inconsistent with the rule of law.

According to him, Nigeria’s legal system guarantees that anyone accused of wrongdoing must be treated with dignity until proven guilty. He questioned why someone who honoured an invitation and returned willingly would be treated as though he had been evading authorities, urging that due process be allowed to take its full course.

Obi, the former governor of Anambra State, maintained that the situation reflects a troubling trend and reiterated his long-held position that the law must prevail without bias or political interference.

Both Obi and El-Rufai are now aligned with the ADC, part of a growing political movement seeking to challenge the dominance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections. Their recent political alignment is notable, given that El-Rufai was a vocal critic of Obi during the 2023 presidential race.

The controversy surrounding El-Rufai’s case began on February 12 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, where security operatives attempted to arrest him upon his arrival from Cairo. His media aide, Muyiwa Adekeye, said the former governor declined to accompany the operatives due to the absence of a formal invitation.

Days later, on February 16, El-Rufai presented himself at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He was subsequently transferred to the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on February 19.

A magistrate court later extended his remand by 14 days on March 5, fueling calls from various quarters for either his release or formal arraignment.

In response, El-Rufai filed a fundamental rights suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, challenging both the search conducted on his residence by the ICPC and the legality of the remand order. The suit lists the ICPC, the chief magistrate who issued the order, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Attorney-General of the Federation as respondents.

Amid the legal battle, El-Rufai appeared at the Federal High Court in Kaduna for his arraignment, as the case continues to draw national attention and political reactions.