ADC chieftain Says Obedients Will Shape 2027 Election

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Democratic Congress Coalition says that the Obidient movement will be important in determining the political landscape of Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections, adding that lots of its members are already embedded in the coalition’s leadership structures.

The African Examiner writes that the Obidient movement came about in the build-up to the 2023 general elections as a support base for Peter Obi, who was the Labour Party presidential aspirant in the 2023 election.

Speaking on Arise Television on Friday, a chieftain of the ADC, Chille Igbawua, stated that it was erroneous to suggest that Peter Obi is aloof from the movement or from the work of the coalition.

“They may be thinking that maybe they are better off identifying as the Obedients. But I can assure you that Obedients themselves are not static; they are growing. Don’t you need their Obedience in 2027? We definitely need them. And several of them are in the leadership of the party of the ADC, as I’m speaking to you,” he said.

According to Igbawua, some statements from some persons within the Obidient movement may not necessarily reflect Obi’s actual position, as the former Anambra governor has been fully engaged in the activities of the coalition.

“Sometimes when members of the Obedient make statements, we doubt whether they are consulting him. But Peter Obi has been participating in the process of the coalition right from the beginning until now,” he explained.

He maintained that Obi is not an outsider to the coalition.

He said: “The issue is that the vital and critical processes that we are going through, Peter Obi is part of it. He’s part of, you know, the leadership that constituted the reconstituted National Working Committee and NEC.

“And if you have no keen interest in a political party and you are moving your principal persons into their leadership, then I don’t know what else will show us that. He’s not from outside.”

Speaking concerning the divisions within the Labour Party, Igbawua disclosed that the separation has also affected the Obidient movement.

“We are working with them. The national chairman of the party, of the Labour Party, is with us at meetings every time we meet, along with Peter Obi,” he added.

He also made reference to Obi’s own repeated declarations as proof of his involvement. “I have seen him say in audio and video messages that he is a member of the party and that he is there not just for the purpose of getting a ticket for the presidency. He is there to salvage Nigeria. That is what he has said himself. So I’d rather believe Peter Obi himself, who is at meetings with us, than believe those who were part of his 2023 ambition,” Igbawua stated.