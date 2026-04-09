ADC Crisis Self-Inflicted, Not APC’s Doing — Presidential Aide

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Communications, Sunday Dare, has said the crisis within the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was caused by the party itself, not the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dare made this statement on Wednesday during an interview on Politics Today, a programme on Channels Television.

He said the problems facing the ADC were “self-inflicted” and described the situation as a poor example of how to run an opposition party.

According to him, the APC has no reason to weaken opposition parties, adding that Bola Tinubu is focused on governing the country.

Dare said the crisis in the ADC was caused by internal issues, including attempts to take control of the party without following proper processes.

He advised opposition members to settle their disputes in court rather than protest or blame the President.

The presidential aide also dismissed concerns that Nigeria is becoming a one-party state. He said there are still many registered political parties and that opposition groups are free to express their views.

“There is no plan to remove opposition parties. The democratic space is still open,” he said.

Dare also assured journalists that press freedom remains protected under the current administration.

On security, he said the President has been closely monitoring the situation in parts of the country, including Plateau, Kaduna, and Niger states.

He added that the government is making progress in the fight against terrorism, noting that several top terrorist leaders have been killed and many suspects are facing trial.

Dare said recent attacks are being addressed and stressed that insecurity did not start under the current administration.