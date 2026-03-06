ADC Criticises Tinubu Government Over Poor Budget Implementation

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised the administration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu over what it described as confusion in the country’s budget system, poor project implementation, and frequent policy reversals.

In a statement released on Thursday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the government’s focus on re-election politics rather than governance has caused serious harm to the country.

According to the ADC, Nigeria’s budgeting system has become disorganised since 2024, with the 2025 and 2026 budgets running at the same time.

The party said this situation has negatively affected the performance of ministries and government agencies.

“The ADC has noted recent reports that show serious confusion and a historic level of incompetence in the Tinubu administration’s implementation of national budgets since 2024,” the statement said.

The party claimed that this is the first time in Nigeria’s history that a government would be running three budgets simultaneously without fully implementing any of them.

The ADC noted that the 2024 budget was rolled over into 2025 and that by the third quarter of 2025, only 17.7 per cent of the capital budget had been released, while overall implementation remained below 30 per cent.

It also criticised the government’s explanation that the arrangement was a deliberate strategy to ensure the completion of multi-year projects.

The party said about 30 per cent of the 2025 budget is expected to run between February and November 2026, while the remaining 70 per cent has been rolled over into the 2026 budget, which is still being debated by the National Assembly.

The ADC added that the situation contradicts President Tinubu’s earlier promise that all capital components of the 2024 and 2025 budgets would be completed by March 31, 2026.

The party also pointed to low levels of capital budget implementation in key ministries.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Power has implemented only 3.6 per cent of its capital budget, while Communications Technology stands at 8.9 per cent. Education and Health have recorded 23.5 per cent and 32.5 per cent implementation, respectively.

The ADC said no responsible government would leave critical sectors such as education and health underfunded while many Nigerians struggle with poverty.

The party also noted that the only ministry that exceeded its budget was the Federal Ministry of Defence (Nigeria), which reportedly reached 113.45 per cent due to emergency funding through the Service-Wide Vote.

However, the ADC argued that insecurity continues to worsen despite the increased funding.

The party claimed that about 500 Nigerians may have been killed by terrorists in parts of the country, including Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Kebbi states, during the current Ramadan period.

The ADC further criticised the government for celebrating higher revenue collection and increased foreign reserves while many contractors remain unpaid and public projects are stalled.

It questioned how government funds generated from loans, revenues and increased taxes are being used.

The party also accused the administration of reversing several policy decisions and appointments since coming into office.

According to the ADC, the situation reflects a government that is more focused on politics and power than on addressing the country’s challenges.n