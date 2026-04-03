ADC Defies INEC, Fixes April Date for Congresses

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced that it will go ahead with its planned congresses and national convention, despite being opposed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement released on Friday, the party’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the exercise will begin on April 7 and end with a national convention on April 14, 2026.

According to the timetable, the process will start with the screening of aspirants, followed by ward, local government, and state congresses, before concluding with the convention.

ADC said it had already informed INEC about the schedule through letters sent in February and March, insisting that the commission’s actions against its leadership are illegal.

The development comes after INEC derecognised the party’s leadership linked to former Senate President David Mark, citing a pending court case.

INEC Chairman, Joash Ojo Amupitan, warned that proceeding with the congresses against legal directives could affect the validity of any future electoral victories by the party.

However, ADC has rejected the warning and called for the resignation of the INEC chairman.