ADC Dispute Deepens as Keyamo Slams Mark’s Faction

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has criticised a faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by David Mark, accusing it of using emotional pressure instead of addressing legal issues.

In a post on X, Keyamo said the group was relying on “emotional reasoning and blackmail” to avoid what he described as a legal problem of its own making.

He stressed that legal matters are decided based on facts and evidence, not emotions or political arguments.

Keyamo also dismissed claims about returning to a previous situation, saying such arguments are not relevant to the current dispute.

According to him, the main issue is an ongoing court case over the party’s leadership, filed by a Deputy National Chairman. He warned that as long as the case is still in court, any actions taken by either faction could later be declared invalid.

He added that this could affect the party’s ability to present candidates in future elections if the matter is not resolved before the deadline set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The minister said ADC should not blame INEC, noting that the commission’s decision to step back from recognising both factions highlights the need to resolve the crisis quickly.

He suggested that the party could pursue a faster legal process, reach a political agreement, or consider other options to avoid being excluded from the election.

Keyamo also denied claims of external interference, stating that neither the government nor INEC forced party members into any decisions.

He warned that if the faction continues with its planned congresses despite legal concerns, it will bear the consequences.