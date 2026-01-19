FG Opens Applications for 2026 Overseas Scholarships

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Federal Government has opened applications for the 2026 Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) Overseas Scholarship Scheme.

The scholarship offers Nigerian postgraduate students the chance to study in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Malaysia.

This announcement was shared on Monday through a post on X by the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun.

According to PTDF, the scholarship is for students applying for MSc and PhD programmes in courses related to the oil and gas sector. Successful candidates will receive full support, including tuition fees, flight tickets, accommodation, living allowances, health insurance, and research fees where necessary.

For PhD applicants going to the United Kingdom, the programme will follow a split-site format. This means students will carry out part of their research at the College of Petroleum and Energy Studies in Kaduna and the rest at selected partner universities in the UK.

PTDF said the scholarship is highly competitive and will be awarded only to candidates with excellent academic records and strong research proposals.

To qualify, MSc applicants must have completed NYSC, be computer literate, and hold at least a Second Class Lower degree with five O’Level credits, including English and Mathematics. PhD applicants are also required to submit a research proposal of up to five pages.

All applicants must verify their National Identity Number (NIN) before applying. PTDF warned that multiple applications or submission of false documents will lead to automatic disqualification.

Interested candidates can apply online at scholarship.ptdf.gov.ng. The deadline for applications is 27th February 2026.