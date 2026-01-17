ADC Not Owned by Any Individual – Spokesman

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The spokesperson of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Bolaji Abdullahi, has said the party does not belong to any individual and that no one has been promised its presidential ticket.

Abdullahi spoke on Friday during an interview on Politics Today on Channels Television. He dismissed rumours that the ADC was being positioned to automatically give its presidential ticket to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

His comments come amid debates within the party over the zoning of the presidential ticket. Some state chairmen have called on the party leadership to drop zoning and allow credible primaries to decide the candidate for the 2027 general election.

In July 2025, a coalition of prominent politicians adopted the ADC as its platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu in 2027. Since then, the party has been working to strengthen its structures nationwide.

The ADC is currently led by its National Chairman, former Senate President David Mark, with former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola serving as National Secretary.

Several politicians with presidential ambitions have joined the party, including former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, Atiku Abubakar, and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi. More aspirants are expected to declare their interest in the coming weeks.

Abdullahi said claims that the ADC is an “Atiku machinery” are false and are being spread by the ruling All Progressives Congress.

“Our party does not belong to anybody,” he said. “If Atiku gets the ticket, he gets it. If someone else gets it, they get it. What matters is that everyone has a fair chance.”

He added that the ADC is growing rapidly and believes it has become a strong alternative capable of defeating the ruling party in the next general election.