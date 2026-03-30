ADC Receives Kwankwaso, Pushes for Opposition Unity

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), David Mark, has formally welcomed former Kano State governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and his supporters into the party.

Kwankwaso was received at a ceremony held on Monday at his residence on Miller Road, with top members of the party in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Mark described the move as a significant moment for Nigeria’s democracy. He said Kwankwaso’s entry into the ADC, alongside many supporters, reflects a growing effort by opposition leaders to unite.

According to him, the development responds to calls by Nigerians for a stronger and more coordinated opposition capable of protecting the country’s democratic system.

Mark criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), alleging that its actions could weaken multiparty democracy. He warned against attempts to suppress opposition voices and concentrate political power.

He said the ADC’s expanding coalition shows a commitment to ensuring Nigerians can freely choose their leaders through a competitive political process.

Mark added that the party aims to promote inclusion, accountability, and people-focused governance.

He also called on Nigerians, regardless of ethnic, religious, or political background, to support the movement. In addition, he invited other political parties, civil society groups, and youth organisations to join forces in strengthening democracy.

Mark described the moment as a potential turning point in Nigeria’s political landscape and urged citizens to work together in shaping the country’s future.