ADC Slams Tinubu over U.S. Airstrike in Sokoto, Demands Full Disclosure

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) airstrikes carried out in Sokoto State on December 25, 2025, describing the incident as a failure of the government’s security strategy.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said while it supports lawful efforts to protect lives, the involvement of a foreign military force in conducting direct attacks on Nigerian soil raises serious concerns.

The ADC said the airstrike suggests the administration’s inability to effectively manage the country’s security challenges, warning that allowing foreign troops to carry out military operations within Nigeria could undermine national sovereignty and long-term strategic interests.

According to the party, Nigeria should be leading such security operations rather than playing what it described as a secondary role.

The ADC also questioned the federal government’s claim of “collaboration” with the United States, arguing that Nigeria appeared to function largely as an intelligence provider rather than exercising full operational control. It said Nigerians deserve clear information on who planned the operation, who executed it, and who was in command on the ground.

The party further criticised the handling of information surrounding the airstrike, noting that Nigerians reportedly first learned of the operation through a social media post by the U.S. President. It described this as inappropriate, given the sensitivity of a foreign military action within Nigeria.

The ADC called on the federal government to disclose the number of terrorists killed, their identities, and the immediate outcomes of the operation. It also questioned why Nigeria could not lead the mission despite years of heavy investment in security and intelligence.

The party cautioned against what it described as confusing security cooperation with a transfer of responsibility, warning that such actions could weaken national unity and undermine Nigeria’s sovereignty.