Adelabu Vs Primate Ayodele: Reactions trail Alleged N150M Spiritual Intercession Gift

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on X, formerly known as Twitter, are reacting to the news of Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, petitioning the DSS over Primate Ayodele’s N150m demand for ‘spiritual intercession’.

The African Examiner writes that Bayo Adelabu has accused Primate Elijah Ayodele, who is the founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, of blackmail and attempting to extort N150 million from him for “spiritual intercession” to make him governor of Oyo state.

Adelabu, a former governorship candidate, announced his intention to contest the 2027 Oyo governorship election.

In a petition dated October 13, 2025, signed by Bolaji Tunji, the minister’s special adviser on strategic communications and media relations, to the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Adelabu accused Ayodele of making false prophecies intended to malign his reputation after he rebuffed all efforts from the cleric, who allegedly demanded a huge sum of money and expensive spiritual items.

The Minister of Power had alleged that Ayodele asked him to provide 24 APC flags and 1,000 saxophones/trumpets, priced between N50 million for fairly used Nigerian-grade and N130 million for Chinese grade-one, and that after he refused, Ayodele prophesied he would never be governor.

Reacting, in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Ayodele denied the allegations, insisting he never requested N150 million. He admitted mentioning trumpets but said Adelabu asked for the cost, and he advised him to verify market prices himself.

According to Ayodele, the minister and his aides “put him under pressure” because Adelabu was “desperate for governorship,” adding that the musical instruments were suggested only as an act of seeking God’s mercy, not as payment to the church.

The cleric said, “I didn’t ask Bayo Adelabu to bring money for prayers. His personal assistant and the person he sent to me pressured me. He even said he was willing to give anything to become governor.”



Ayodele further disclosed that he had cautioned that Adelabu’s governorship ambition would need divine grace and that his prophecies were never tied to financial gain. “I don’t make prophecies to make money. I am blessed already,” he added.

However, netizens are attacking the cleric for monetising his prophecies. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@Yomi16billz writes: “So Primate Ayodele claimed that God requested those expensive items and that the deadline for delivering them was April 1, which was later extended to April 4. It’s time to find the missing trumpet.”

@Omojuwa writes: “Even if a person go pay a prophet money, na Primate Ayodele? LOL. Someone that’d be in debt to the government and the United Nations if they charged taxes for missed ‘prophecies”. I have a higher chance of predicting your future by asking you some questions than that man can predict if tomorrow is Saturday.”



@Obi writes: “Just imagine @primate_ayodele, how low this man can go? All his prophecies are strictly for politicians, politics and football betting, plus tribal bigotry. Dearest Lord, save your name from such a person’s mouth! This man has never mentioned insecurity, poverty & bad governance.”

@FolushoxFolarin writes: “Laughable Unfortunate A sign of the times we are in. Really sad that this ancient gimmick, which has existed before I was born, is still being used by supposed religious people on innocent and fearful Nigerians. Primate Ayodele…SMH.”



@HonJimohRashee1 writes: “I put it to you that your Primate Ayodele is far from God & God has also distanced Himself from Ayodele. Otherwise, God would have revealed to him that, Atiku + Peter Obi or Atiku+Amaechi or Atiku+ElRufai, whichever way they come, they will be defeated woefully by Tinubu.”

@anthonyabakporo writes: “Osubirilo” !!! I heard: Bayo Adelabu petitions DSS over Primate Ayodele’s N150m demand for ‘spiritual intercession’ On his intention to contest the 2027 Oyo governorship election.”