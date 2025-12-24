AFCON 2025: Ajayi, Lookman Shine As Super Eagles Defeat Tanzania

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria began their quest for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title with a hard-fought victory over Tanzania in wet conditions in Fes.

The Super Eagles took the lead in the 36th minute when defender Semi Ajayi glanced home a header from Alex Iwobi’s inviting right-wing cross.

Nigeria largely controlled proceedings in the first half and went close to doubling their advantage before the break, only for Samuel Chukwueze’s deflected effort to be tipped over the bar by Tanzania goalkeeper Zuberi Foba.

Tanzania responded shortly after the restart, drawing level in the 50th minute as Charles M’Mombwa side-footed in a lofted left-wing delivery from Novatus Miroshi.

Just two minutes later, former African Footballer of the Year Ademola Lookman restored the lead for the West Africans, cleverly shifting the ball from his right to his left before firing an unstoppable shot into the top-right corner to secure all three points for Eric Chelle’s side.

Nigeria will now look to seal early qualification for the round of 16 when they face Tunisia in their next Group C fixture in Fes on Saturday, while Tanzania travel to Rabat for an all–East Africa encounter against Uganda.

