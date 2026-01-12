AFCON 2025: CAF Probes Alleged Misconducts in Quarter-Final Matches

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has opened an investigation into alleged misconduct involving players and officials during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 quarter-final matches between Nigeria and Algeria, as well as Cameroon and Morocco.

In a statement released on Monday via its official website, CAF confirmed that it had reviewed match officials’ reports and video footage indicating potentially unacceptable behaviour. The incidents have now been referred to CAF’s Disciplinary Board for further examination.

“CAF has referred the matters to the Disciplinary Board for investigation and has called for appropriate action to be taken if the identified persons are found guilty of any wrongdoing,” the statement said.

CAF also disclosed that it is reviewing video evidence related to an incident in the mixed zone involving members of the media who allegedly engaged in misconduct following the matches.

Nigeria booked their place in the semi-finals with a 2–0 victory over Algeria in Marrakech, thanks to goals from Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams. However, the match descended into disorder at full time as several Algerian players confronted match officials, leading to scuffles on the pitch. Stadium security intervened to prevent an attempted pitch invasion by supporters.

The Algerian Football Federation has since submitted a formal protest to CAF, citing what it described as questionable refereeing decisions by Senegalese referee Issa Sy. Among the complaints was the refusal to award a first-half penalty for an alleged handball inside the Nigerian penalty area.

Meanwhile, Morocco progressed to the semi-finals with a 2–0 win over Cameroon, a match also overshadowed by officiating controversies. The Cameroonian camp expressed frustration over two penalty appeals involving Moroccan defender Adam Masina that were waved away by the referee.

Morocco’s head coach, Walid Regragui, rejected claims of officiating bias in favour of the host nation during his post-match press conference.

Reaffirming its stance, CAF stressed that maintaining discipline and professionalism remains a top priority.

“CAF strongly condemns any inappropriate behaviour which occurs during matches, especially those targeting the refereeing team or match organisers,” the statement added. “Appropriate actions will be sought against anyone whose behaviour is not consistent with professional conduct at CAF events.”