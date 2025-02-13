AFCON U20: Flying Eagles To Battle Egypt, South Africa, Morocco

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigeria’s under-20 football team, the Flying Eagles, has been drawn to face Egypt, South Africa and Morocco in the 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

The Nigerian team was drawn with the two North African teams and South Africa in the Group B which is considered as the ‘group of death’, containing three former champions.

The draw for the tournament which will hold between April 26 and May 11, was conducted on Thursday in Cairo, Egypt.

Two years ago, when the tournament was hosted by Egypt, Nigeria finished third place.

In Group A, the host Côte d’Ivoire will clash with DR Congo, Ghana and Tanzania, while Senegal, Zambia, Kenya and Sierra Leone will slug it out in Group C.

Take a look at the TotalEnergies U-20 Africa Cup of Nations Côte d’Ivoire 2025 three groups.