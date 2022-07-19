African American Female CEO Nominated As Forbes Next 1000 Honoree

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – An accomplished African American serial entrepreneur, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Compassionate Helpers, one of the fastest-growing healthcare franchises in the United States, Lativah Greene, has been nominated as a 2021 Forbes Next 1000 Honoree.

This was disclosed recently in a statement made available to the media by BlackPR.com and BlackNews owned by Dante Lee International.

Greene, the owner of 14 healthcare franchise locations is from Detroit, Michigan. As a young teen, she began to take action in her community by volunteering for non-profit organizations. When her grandmother was diagnosed with heart disease, she couldn’t find an agency that would accept low-income seniors.

So, in 2009, she sought to change this by using her foundational healthcare experience and background in nursing. She established Compassionate Helpers, as a family-owned business and quickly became the number one affordable source for senior services.

Her company services all ages no matter the situation providing 24/7 long-term or short-term around-the-clock care. Her company also provides care for employees (work injuries), auto accident clients, elderly, young adults, children, mentally challenged, physically disabled, etc.

Greene became passionate and extremely active about ensuring that those in need of personalized home health care services received it. As an awarding entrepreneur in the medical industry, it was her automatic passion to employ caregivers and healthcare professionals to provide care for all ages.

History & Accomplishments

Over the past 13 years, she has sharpened her skills by serving as a mentor and franchise owner. Her mission is to partner with and convince like-minded individuals to join Compassionate Helpers franchise to assist communities with activities of daily living such as (personal care, respite care, companion care, etc).

Notably, this enterprising CEO, who mentors hundreds of teens and young adults nationwide, is also the owner of an Allstate Insurance agency located in Michigan.

In addition, she is an advisor/partner for a healthcare technology software firm that is expected to launch in fall 2022.

In 2020, she was recognized for her great work within communities and was announced to be one of the first women of color to own a home health care franchise corporation.

That same year, she founded Compassionate Helpers Franchising LLC to provide franchise opportunities to those who are interested in turning their passion into profits. The family-owned and operated company has expanded to many areas across the United States.

Moreover, Franchisees have signed agreements to open five more locations in Florida, Delaware, Michigan and Pennsylvania this year.

Education Development

Greene holds an Associate Degree in Nursing, a Bachelor’s Degree in Healthcare Management, and a Doctorate Degree in Clinical Nutrition. She is an active member of (VIP) National Association of Professional Women and the U.S. Women’s Chamber of Commerce.