African Municipal Officials Embark On Study Tour Of Two Scandinavian Cities

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Representatives of 11 African cities have begun a study tour of two Scandinavian cities to learn about people-centered solutions to urban planning and development.

The 4-day trip to Copenhagen in Denmark and Malmö in Sweden is sponsored by the Urban and Municipal Development Fund. The Fund is hosted by the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The municipal officials are from Marrakech, Morocco; Bizerte and Tunis in Tunisia; Dodoma, Tanzania; Antananarivo, Madagascar; Libreville, Gabon; Bangui, Central

African Republic; Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo; Nairobi, Kanifing; Gambia; and Douala, Cameroon. The cities are all Fund partners.

As Africa undergoes a rapid urbanization, municipal authorities are seeking investment to develop new infrastructure to improving the quality life for city dwellers.

The Urban and Municipal Development Fund aims to improve urban quality of life and attract investment for infrastructure by strengthening cities’ technical capacity and planning functions. The Fund’s approach integrates economic, social and environmental factors.

The delegation is conducting field visits and taking part in presentations on water management, waste treatment and e-mobility. They also have opportunity to engage with decision-makers and municipal officials from Copenhagen and Malmo. Both cities are recognized for their pioneering approaches to balancing sustainable development with quality of life.

Ole Stubdrup, a project manager with the Urban and Municipal Development Fund, and the visit’s coordinator, has traveled with the city officials. He said African municipalities and those of Northern Europe faced comparable problems, although appearing to be poles apart.

“This visit should be a source of inspiration for the participants and foster ideas for specific urban infrastructure investments”, he said.

Speaking during the visit, the Mayor of Dodoma, Davis Mwamfupe said such a trip is a strong opportunity to share experience and consolidate a network of reform-oriented cities.

“It also paves the way for future projects in our respective cities, as we meet with potential partners and investors”, he stressed.