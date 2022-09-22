Africans Converge In Kansas For Talks On Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Delegates from Ghana, Kenya, and other African countries will converge in Kansas City to brainstorm on salient issues surrounding the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade.

The long overdue meeting is of utmost importance and in tandem with the vision of The United Nations Decade of People of African Descent.

The slave trade regularly used the triangular trade route and its Middle Passage and existed from the 16th to the 19th centuries. Some were enslaved and transported in the transatlantic slave trade were people from Central and West Africa that had been sold by other West Africans to Western European slave traders, while others had been captured directly by the slave traders in coastal raids.

Supported by the only UNESCO Creative City of Music in the United States-KC, a solemn ceremony will include a pilgrimage to the site of the Quindaro Underground Railroad site in Kansas City, Kansas where dignitaries and 100 delegates from Ghana will gather along with local and national leaders.

The highly anticipated ceremony will set the tone for the week as the assembly of over 100 Ghanaians is set to promote unity while bridging an international UNESCO Ghana-UNESCO- Kansas City initiative for a long-lasting fruitful exchange and to foster ongoing trade, tourism, and cultural enrichment.

In addition, it’s perceived at another veritable opportunity for African nations who enslaved and sold Blacks to Europe to formally apologize.

“It’s time to say what needs to be said to all African Diaspora and we must have the conversation and resolve our actions and inactions as rulers of our Kingdoms during the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade which is deeply regretted”, he said.

For more information on the Quindaro Underground Railroad site, visit https://davids.house.gov/media/in-the-news/quindaro-once-stop-underground-railroad-gets-new-life-federal-designation