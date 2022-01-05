Again, Buhari Rejects State Police

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he won’t agree to state police in the country.

This development is coming amid calls for state policing to solve the issue of insecurity in the country as the present policing system is under the federal government.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV, the President stated that state police is not an option, saying that more attention should be given to the relationship between local government and state Governors.

Buhari said, “State police is not an option. Find out the relationship between local government and the Governors. Are the third tier of government getting what they are supposed to get constitutionally? Are they getting it? Let the people in local government tell you the truth, the fight is between local governments and the Governor.”

President Buhari also talked on the roles that the traditional rulers in the country are playing and they should not be relegated to the background in bringing peace to communities.

“The role of traditional rulers must not be undermined, because in their areas they know who is who, even by families, not to even talk of individuals,” he said.