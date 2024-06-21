Again, Kano Govt Orders Bayero To Vacate Mini Palace

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Following Thursday’s Federal High Court’s ruling setting aside the steps taken in repealing the Kano Emirates Council Law, the state government has ordered deposed Emir Aminu Ado Bayero to vacate Nassarawa Mini Palace.

At a press conference, the Kano State Attorney General (AG), Haruna Isah Dederi, emphasised the need for the renovation of the facility which is solely owned by the state government.

Dedire affirmed that the ruling of the Kano High Court validates the actions of the state government, noting that Emir Muhammad Sanusi remains the emir of the prestigious Kano Emirate.

He said by implication, Aminu Ado Bayero trespassed on the Nassarawa Mini Palace.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had on May 25, 2024 ordered the eviction and arrest of Bayero, accusing him of creating tension within the state despite his removal. However, security agents including soldiers and policemen guarded the mini palace, preventing the arrest of Bayero.