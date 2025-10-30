Again, Rights Group CRRAN Petitions Gov. Mbah, Enugu CJ Over Unlawful Detention Of POS Operator

…Withdrawal Of Over 4 Million From His Account

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Human Rights group, Civil Rights Realization and Advancement Network (CRRAN), has again, urged the Enugu state Chief Judge, and governor Peter Mbah to use their good offices in intervening in the unlawful detention of a point of service (POS) Operator, Mr. Omotara Yusuf and subsequent removal of the sum of N4,995,000 (Four million nine hundred and ninety five thousand naira) from his Access bank POS 0098887612 by a syndicate at the Magistrate Court Enugu.

It said “We write again to you in respect of the above-mentioned matter which had earlier commanded your attention vide a petition dated 16th June 2025, which was written on behalf of Mr. Omotara Yusuf a business man who trade in the name and style TEEJAT VIDEO MART, a registered Access Bank POS Agent at Niyi Complex, Abekoko, Ifo, Ifo Local Government, Ogun State.

“The earlier petition dated 16th June 2025, is hereby attached herewith.

This reminder becomes imperative because if the authorities fail to redress the wrong and the act of brigandage perpetrated by the said court officials and their collaborators against this young Nigerian, it will send a very wrong signal against the Judiciary of the State and the Judicial system in the country.

The organization in a reminder letter addressed to the CJ, copied to the state governor, Mbah and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Enugu noted that “Mr. Omotara Yusuf, had earlier stated in the previous petition how he was detained unlawfully for almost one week (from 26th of June to 30th of June 2023) at the Nigerian Police Area Command of Sango Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

His alleged unlawful detention, CRRAN said, was based on two Court Orders that were procured by Barrister Chidiogo Maduekwe with the connivance of Mrs. F.N. Nosike, an Assistant Chief Registrar at the Magistrate Court, Enugu South Magisterial District.

“Mr. Omotara Yusuf informed us that on 24th of May, 2023, Mr. Alabi Akeem and his friends approached him in his office at Abekoko, Ifo, Ifo Local Government, Ogun State for a transaction.

“They thereafter transferred the sum of N4,995,000 :00K, to his Access Bank POS 0098887612, and collected cash of the equivalent sum which they claimed they wanted to use to purchase a vehicle. They paid him (N50,000 :00K), on the transaction as POS charges.

Mr. Omotara Yusuf further stated that on the 26th day of May 2023, his account was placed on Post No Debit (PND) purportedly acting pursuant to an order of the Senior Magistrate Court Enugu presided over by Hon. J.O. Umezulike.

“He further stated that on 23rd day of June the sum of N4,995,000 was transferred from his Access Bank account to Alabi Akeems’ Kuda Microfinance Bank 2012369128, in compliance with the said Court Order; and when he went to his bank to ask why the deduction of the money from his account, the same Court Order was used by the Police Area Command of Sango Ota, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government, Ogum State, to detain him from 26th of June to 30th of June 2023.

“Omotara Yusuf stated that on 26th October 2023, he travelled to Enugu, to make enquiry about the two Court Orders with different signatures of Mrs. F.N. Nosike on them.

The organization added that “Omotara said he was directed to the Assistant Chief Registrar Mrs. F.N. Nosike, who he met in her office and when he gave her the Court Order for perusal, Mrs. Nosike, said the signatures were done on her behalf and she does not know anything about it and she has being trying to stop her staff from forging her signature.

Mr. Omotara said despite the promise by this syndicate at the Enugu Magistrate Court to refund his money on January 29th 2024, but till date the money is yet to be refunded and when he called Mrs. F.N. Nosike to inform her, she said he should go and arrest Umeizu Nzube and Barrister Chidiogo Maduekwe, that she has done her best.

“We submit that the detention of Mr. Yusuf, based on the court orders was a ploy to intimidate him not to challenge the unlawful removal of moneys from his account by this syndicate who deceived the court that money was mistakenly transferred to Mr. Yusufs’ account.

“It is worrisome that the Learned Magistrate made an order for arrest and detention of the owner of the account who is based in Ogun State and who never appear before the court or know the Applicant in the case who claimed that he mistakenly transferred money to an unknown person.

“We submit that some Court officials led by Mrs. F. N. Nosike, and aided by Barrister Chidiogo Maduekwe, used the instrumentality of the Court to defraud Mr. Omotara Yusuf and detained him in a civil suit in which he was never a party.

“The actions of Mrs. F. N. Nosike and her cohorts is an act of perversion of the course of Justice and an attack on the Rule of Law in Nigeria. Citizens of this great country should be protected by the Court, Government and its agencies from this type of brazen attack on the Rule of Law and Fundamental Rights of citizens.